Former Rep. John Conyers Dead At 90

Former Democratic Michigan Rep. John Conyers, 90, passed away on Sunday. He was the longest-serving African American House member in history.

“Our Congressman forever, John Conyers, Jr.,” Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib said in a statement. “He never once wavered in fighting for jobs, justice and peace. We always knew where he stood on issues of equality and civil rights in the fight for the people. Thank you Congressman Conyers for fighting for us for over 50 years.”

Talib succeeded Conyers in representing Detroit after she defeated his grandnephew during the 2018 midterm election. (RELATED: John Conyers Accuser Wants To Break Confidentiality)

The Korean War veteran was the co-founder of the Congressional Black Caucus and chairman of the House Oversight Committee for six years, according to The Hill.

During his tenure, Conyers introduced the bill that made Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday a national holiday. He resigned in 2017 after allegations of sexual harassment were made by female staffers. Conyers denied any wrongdoing.

Prior to his resignation, Conyers served over 50 years in the House.