Nebraska Gets Embarrassed By Indiana, Fall To 4-4 Record

The downfall of the Nebraska Cornhuskers continued on Saturday when they lost to the Indiana Hoosiers 38-31.

Yes, you read that sentence above correctly. The mighty Cornhuskers, who were supposed to be undefeated national champs, are now 4-4 after losing to the Hoosiers.

Remember when people actually thought Nebraska was going to be good? I remember, folks. I remember all the endless hype. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I remember. I remember all of it.

Now, the Cornhuskers face the real possibility of not even making a bowl game. It’s laughable how wrong the pundits were about Scott Frost’s team.

People actually believed they could compete for a playoff spot after dominating the Big 10. None of that happened.

Literally none of that happened, and losing to Indiana is just the latest sign of how bad the Cornhuskers have become.

Real fans of the team and school should be embarrassed. We’re talking about a program that used to win titles.

Now, they’re losing to the likes of Indiana. I don’t say that to hammer the Hoosiers. I respect Indiana. Their fans are great people, but they shouldn’t be beating teams like Nebraska.

Yet, here we are. What a sad state of affairs for Nebraska, the fans and Scott Frost.