Trey Gowdy Has ‘No Idea’ If He’s Joining Trump’s Team

Former South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy appeared doubtful that he would ever join President Donald Trump’s team to help him fight impeachment.

Earlier this month, reports circulated that Gowdy had agreed to assist the White House in fighting the impeachment inquiry led by Democrats in the House. Fox News later terminated their on-air contributor contract with the former representative. (RELATED: Fox News ‘Terminates’ Trey Gowdy)

“I have no idea,” he said in a Sunday CBS appearance. “I don’t represent the president as of today. I don’t know what if anything will exist in January. It may be over.” (RELATED: REPORT: Trey Gowdy Signs On To Help Trump Fight Impeachment Battle)

“I don’t even know if I’m going to be alive in January. If Dallas doesn’t start playing better, I won’t be alive in January. So, I don’t know who I’ll be representing,” Gowdy added.

Gowdy rose to fame during his tenure as chairman of the House Oversight Committee where he led investigations into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the 2012 Benghazi terrorist attack.

Before the 2018 midterm elections, Gowdy resigned from his South Carolina seat where he had served for eight years.