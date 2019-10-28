Here’s How The Freedom Caucus Chair Reacted When He Found Out Trump Left Congress In The Dark About The Raid

Many Democratic members of Congress have made it clear they’re displeased with President Donald Trump for not giving them an advanced warning on the raid that killed the Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
The Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill asked Freedom Caucus chairman and Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs if he was upset about not being briefed on the raid before hand — his response was no. (RELATED:‘Wow, You Really Have Trump Derangement Syndrome’: Rep. Andy Biggs Reacts to Trump Being Booed By World Series Crowd)
“Look, Adam Schiff and the Democrats on the intel committee leak like sieves,” said Biggs. “They care more about damaging President Trump than this country and that’s a shame— but you see it in this parochial narrative that they’re trying to create right now.”
WATCH:
