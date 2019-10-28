Astros Throttle Nationals To Take Series Lead

OCTOBER 25: Jose Altuve #27 and Roberto Osuna #54 of the Houston Astros of the Houston Astros celebrate their teams 4-1 win over the Washington Nationals in Game Three of the 2019 World Series at Nationals Park on October 25, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

William Davis Reporter

The Houston Astros destroyed the Washington Nationals on Sunday night, taking their third straight win in the nation’s capital, and with it, a commanding series lead headed back home.

The day started off poorly for the Nationals when it was announced that ace pitcher Max Scherzer would be out for the game. It turns out they would miss him, as the Astros jumped on the home team early, taking a 4-0 lead that they would never relinquish. (RELATED: Washington Nationals Take Game One, Defeat Houston Astros 5-4 In World Series)

The Nats’ bats once again fell silent as the team was only able to muster up four hits, and was held to one run for the second consecutive game. (RELATED: Astros Hammer Nationals To Even Up The World Series)

This is a disappointing turn of events for a Nationals team that looked like a team of destiny when they won the first two games in Houston, but now finds themselves needing to win two more following a putrid home stand.

Most people thought the Astros were the better team coming into the series, and now they’re showing it. It’s been a fun run for the Nationals, but it appears to be over.