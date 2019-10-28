Baker Mayfield Is An Incredibly Overrated Quarterback

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield might be the most overrated passer in recent league memory.

Mayfield and company got smacked around by the Patriots on Sunday, and it was just the latest sign the former first overall pick might not be as good as everybody thought. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We’re talking about a guy who was the first overall pick in the draft in 2018! Yet, he’s out here playing like garbage.

His stat line for the 2019 season? Well, he’s thrown a grand total of six touchdowns to a blistering 12 interceptions as the Browns are now 2-5. His QB rating is 67.8!

He also threw what might have been the worst interception in league history against the Patriots when he got picked off on a shovel pass. He got intercepted on a shovel pass!

At some point, the hype machine has to stop, and we have to just face the music. Baker Mayfield is a fraud.

Remember when Browns fans were happy to get rid of Johnny Manziel? In his second season with the Browns he had seven touchdowns to five interceptions and a QB rating of 79.4.

Baker Mayfield isn’t just behind Manziel’s stat line for year two, he’s not even close.

Maybe, just maybe, it’s time to stop with the nonstop hype for Mayfield and recognize the young man had no business being the first overall pick.

Hell, at this rate, the Browns would probably take Manziel in his second year in a heartbeat over Mayfield. Add in the fact the Oklahoma Heisman winner behaves like he’s won a dozen Super Bowls, and the whole situation is just absurd.

I hate to say I was correct, but I’ve been saying for a long time Mayfield wouldn’t live up to the hype. At this point, I don’t know how anybody could disagree with me.