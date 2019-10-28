Ben Affleck On Sobriety Setback: ‘Not Going To Let It Derail Me’

Actor Ben Affleck was reportedly spotted drunk at a party over the weekend, marking the end of his most recent sobriety streak.

Affleck, 47, was caught on video stumbling outside of the UNICEF Masquerade Ball in West Hollywood on Saturday night, according to a report published by TMZ.

A seemingly not sober Ben Affleck last night leaving a Halloween party. As we all know, Affleck has struggled with sobriety and has been in and out of rehab. ????: @TMZ pic.twitter.com/xDI7Hf2be7 — Noel (@KingOfHotTopics) October 27, 2019

In the video, the “Gone Girl” actor can be seen stumbling as he leaves the hotel to get into a car. He almost falls and grabs onto an SUV to steady himself. Affleck was reportedly spotted Sunday at ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s house.

“It happens. It was a slip. But I’m not going to let it derail me,” Affleck told the TMZ videographers as he walked up to the house with a coffee in hand. (RELATED: REPORT: Ben Affleck Looking For A Relationship Using A Dating App)

Affleck has been to rehab multiple times for his alcohol addiction. Most recently, the actor entered rehab in August of 2018. He was released the following October.

“This week I completed a forty-day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction and remain in outpatient care,” Affleck admitted at the time. “Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family.”