Colon Cancer Patient Wins Instant $200,000 Lottery Prize On The Way To Last Chemotherapy Treatment

A cancer patient won the lottery on his last day of chemotherapy treatment.

Ronnie Foster of North Carolina won $200,000 on scratch-offs while he was on his way to the doctor for his last chemotherapy appointment, according to a report published Sunday by the North Carolina Education Lottery. Foster has been battling colon cancer.

The former Department of Transportation worker originally bought a $1 scratch-off at a Short Stop Food Mart.

“I bought a $1 ticket and won $5,” Foster said. “I decided to trade it in for a $5 ticket. At the last second, I decided to buy two tickets instead of one.”

The decision proved to work out for Foster as he won $200,000 off the third scratch-off he bought.

“I saw all those zeroes and I froze,” Foster continued. “I didn’t believe it until I gave it to the clerk at the counter to scan. When it showed, ‘Go to lottery headquarters,’ I started shaking. I couldn’t believe it.” (RELATED: Alex Trebek Receiving Chemotherapy Again After ‘Numbers Went Sky High’)

Foster claimed his prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After taxes were taken out, he went home with $141,501. He claimed he planned to use the money to help cover his medical bills.

“I have good insurance,” Foster said. “But there is still some cost. This will make it a whole lot easier.”

“I was already happy because it was my last round of chemo,” he added. “Winning this made it my lucky day.”