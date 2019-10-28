College GameDay Is Going To Memphis For Tigers Vs. SMU

College GameDay is headed to Memphis this weekend.

ESPN announced Monday afternoon that the popular event and show was going to Memphis for the Tigers vs. SMU.

Well, I guess the wait is finally over. Usually, the location of GameDay gets announced at the end of Saturday night.

Yet, it seemed like it was taking forever to get the location for this weekend. Now, it’s Monday afternoon and we finally got it about.

It’s about damn time we got the update.

This is also a great game for ESPN to pick. SMU and Memphis are both ranked, the Mustangs are undefeated and Memphis might be the last team left on their schedule capable of beating them.

If SMU wins on Saturday, there’s a very high chance they finish the regular season a perfect 12-0.

You can tune in Sunday at 7:30 EST on ABC to watch all the action go down. The big question now is who gets it Nov. 9.

There are going to be some great options on the table!