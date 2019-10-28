Doug Marrone Won’t ‘Waste’ His ‘Time’ Worrying About QB Situation With Gardner Minshew And Nick Foles

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone doesn’t have time to worry about his quarterback situation.

Nick Foles hasn’t played since week one after injuring his collarbone, and Gardner Minshew has absolutely balled out since taking over. That has led some people to wonder what the future holds when Foles gets healthy and back on the field. As of right now, Marrone doesn’t want to focus on the decision he has to make. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Since we have the bye, there’s so many things that can happen between now and then. Whether injuries come into play with either quarterback or whatever may happen, so for me, I’m not going to waste my time,” Marrone said when explaining the quarterback situation, according to Jacksonville.com.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. There’s no situation where the Jaguars send Minshew to the bench when Foles gets healthy.

I understand the fact Jacksonville is paying Foles a fortune, but it doesn’t matter. Minshew is the talk of the league right now. You simply can’t put Gardner on the bench when he’s dominating teams with such ease.

He is slicing and dicing up defenses.

Gardner Minshew II on the touchdown to @DJChark82 “Kinda just blacked out on that one”#Jaguars pic.twitter.com/R2OBB84oeF — Ben Murphy (@BenMurphyTV) October 27, 2019

If I was running the Jaguars, the call would be very simple. As long as the team is winning, Minshew is going to remain the quarterback.

He’s got 13 touchdowns and only two interceptions so far this season. He’s also extending plays due to his shocking amount of mobility.

I don’t care what anybody says. It’s Gardner Minshew’s show in Jacksonville right now, and Marrone would be an idiot to change that.