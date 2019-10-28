Women Who Flashed Gerrit Cole During World Series Game 5 Banned Indefinitely From MLB Games

The two women who flashed Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole during game five of the World Series have been banned from MLB games indefinitely.

Julia Rose and Lauren Summer, founder and brand executive of Shagmag, shared the letter they received about their punishment for flashing their boobs early Monday morning, according to a report published by the New York Post.

“On October 27, 2019, you attended World Series Game 5 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. During the games, you violated the fan code of conduct by exposing yourself during the 7th inning, in order to promote a business.” “You are hereby banned from all Major League Baseball stadiums and facilities, indefinitely.”

MLB spokesperson Michael Teevan confirmed to USA Today that Rose and Summer had been banned saying the league had “distributed a letter to the individuals in question, and the letter set for an indefinite ban for each.” (RELATED: Astros Throttle Nationals To Take The Series Lead)

From videos shared on social media following the moment, the two women seemingly flashed their boobs to promote their digital magazine and to promote awareness for breast cancer.

Despite the attempt at distraction in the 7th inning, the Houston Astros went on to win game five 7-1. The Astros currently lead the series 3-2.