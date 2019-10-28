Watch The Preview For The New ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Episode ‘The Janitor Always Mops Twice’

The next episode of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” looks like it’s going to be a fun one.

The plot of “The Janitor Always Mops Twice,” according to FXX’s YouTube description, is, “In the black-and-white noir world of his memory, Charlie navigates the seedy underbelly of Philadelphia as Frank has been “diarrhea poisoned,” and it’s up to Charlie to clean up the mess.” (REVIEW: ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Starts Season 14 With Solid Episode)

Judging from the short promo, it looks like fans are going to be in for a funny ride in this throwback episode.

Give it a watch below.

While I really didn’t care for episode five of the 14th season, the first four episodes were awesome. The FXX hit has dominated so far.

Yes, the water park texting episode was dumb, and wasn’t particularly funny at all. However, going four for five in the 14th season is still incredibly impressive.

Luckily, it looks like we’ll bounce back this week with “The Janitor Always Mops Twice.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Always Sunny in Philadelphia (@alwayssunnyfxx) on Oct 3, 2019 at 2:57pm PDT

You really have to wonder how much longer “It’s Always Sunny” can continue to be one of the best shows on TV.

As of right now, it doesn’t appear to be slowing down at all, and that’s great news for fans everywhere. Its longevity is truly impressive.

Tune in Wednesday night on FXX for the latest episode. Hopefully, it swings back upwards after a weak episode five.