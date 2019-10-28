J.J. Watt Out For The Season With Torn Pectoral Muscle

Houston Texans superstar J.J. Watt is done for the season after getting hurt Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.

Ian Rapoport reported that Watt suffered a torn pectoral muscle, and the former Wisconsin Badgers star confirmed on Twitter shortly afterwards that he was done for the year. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

The #Texans may have lost star DE JJ Watt to a serious injury. Source said the fear is that Watt suffered a torn pec, which would knock him out for the season. He’ll have an MRI to determine the full extent of the issue. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2019

This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal. Absolutely gutted that I won’t be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve. I truly love this game and can’t stand letting you guys down. Thank you for all of the thoughts & well-wishes. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 28, 2019

Is there anybody in the history of modern NFL who has had worse luck with injuries? If there is, it’s not coming to mind.

Watt seemingly gets hurt almost every single year at this point. He’s one of the most dominant players in the history of the league, but just can’t seem to stay healthy.

You just have to feel bad for the guy.

Watt is 30, has been in the league for nearly a decade and has a history of being banged up. He’s also made $85 million his career.

At some point, you have to wonder if he’ll just consider hanging it up. I don’t think anybody would blame him one bit if he seriously considered retiring.

He’s got the money in the bank, he’s getting older and there’s no reason to continue to put your body through a meat grinder.

We’re wishing him nothing but the best as he pursues a speedy recovery.