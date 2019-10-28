Aaron Rodgers Throws Insane Touchdown Pass To Jamaal Williams Against The Chiefs

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had an insane touchdown pass Sunday night during a 31-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

In the fourth quarter, Rodgers was running around for his life trying to avoid getting sacked. Despite the Chiefs being right up in his grill, he threw a ball to the back of the end zone while falling down and put it right in the basket for Jamaal Williams. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

Watch the unreal play below.

I might not be a fan of Aaron Rodgers at all, but that pass right there is a perfect example of why he’s such a damn good player.

How many people in the NFL could have made that throw? Seriously, how many people could have tossed that ball for a touchdown on that exact same play? (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The answer is not many at all.

No matter what you think of Rodgers and the Packers, you simply have to admit that is the definition of an incredible pass.

It’s throws like that one which remind the world Rodgers is an insanely talented player.

While I might cheer against Green Bay at all times, I still get paid to tell the truth. The truth is that pass is one of the best I’ve ever seen.

Just an elite throw from one of the best players in the game for six points.