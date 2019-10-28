Jared Padalecki Arrested Outside Of Club In Austin, Texas

Jared Padalecki found himself in some legal trouble over the weekend.

According to TMZ, the “Supernatural” star was arrested outside of Stereotype in Austin, Texas after he allegedly got into multiple physical altercations. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

The CW star allegedly got into an altercation with a bartender, and then a person outside of the lounge who was trying to calm the situation down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jared Padalecki (@jaredpadalecki) on Nov 6, 2018 at 2:20pm PST

On top of that, Padalecki is also accused of hitting the general manager. He was charged with two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication.

You can watch a video of the bizarre situation below.

What a wild situation involving Padalecki. Allegedly getting into it with three different people all in the same night isn’t exactly a recipe for a great time.

In fact, it sounds like an absolute disaster.

Nobody goes out to the bars to get into fights. They’re there to have a few beers, enjoy themselves, talk to some friends, and relax.

The last thing people want is some Hollywood star getting out of control and starting multiple fights.

I hope Padalecki has a good lawyer because it sounds like he’s going to need it if he’s guilty. Just not a good look at all for the “Supernatural” star.