Joe Burrow Leads Latest Heisman Odds, Chase Young Enters The Race

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is still the Heisman favorite, but there has been some movement.

According to odds from PointsBet Sportsbook on Monday, Burrow is at +150, Jalen Hurts is +175, Tua Tagovailoa is +200, Justin Fields is +800 and Chase Young is now in the picture at +1000.

As long as LSU keeps winning, it really does appear like the Heisman award is Burrow's to lose at this point. He's had an absolutely dominating year for the Tigers.

With a game against Alabama on the horizon, he could pretty much lock up the award with a win and a strong performance.

I really feel dirty for what I’m about to say, but I’m going to say it anyways. Ohio State stars Justin Fields and Chase Young not being in the top three is a disgrace to the sport.

Justin Fields might be the most physically gifted quarterback in America, and he is coming off a win against Wisconsin in epic fashion.

How is the man leading the most dangerous team in America not higher than +800?

Speaking of Ohio State and talented players, Chase Young might be the best overall player in America. I’ve never seen one player on defense make such an impact.

He had Jack Coan running around for his life. There were times he was in the backfield before I even knew what had happened.

Chase Young is a freak of nature, and his impact on the field is almost hard to put into words.

Young probably won’t win the award because defensive players don’t win the Heisman. However, he absolutely should be right at the top of the conversation.

He is a freak of nature. Sound off in the comments with your thoughts and who you’re taking!