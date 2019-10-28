Justin Bieber Promises Fans New Music Is Coming, But He Wants To ‘See The Demand’ For It First

Justin Bieber has promised fans that a new album is coming. However, he wants to “see the demand” for it is there and is asking people to make their actions prove it.

“If this [post] gets 20 million likes,” the 25-year-old singer’s screenshot on Instagram read, per E! News in a piece published Monday, “Justin Bieber will release an album before Christmas.” (RELATED: Report: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Tied Knot After 2-Month Engagement)

“Share it, like it, post in your story, I gotta see the demand,” he added in the caption next to the post. “Love you guys pumped for it! I’m almost done but your support will make me move faster.”(RELATED: Report: Selena Gomez Takes Break From Spotlight Following Justin Bieber Breakup)

As of this publication, the post has been liked more than 7.2 million times. So, clearly it’s getting there, but still a way to go before fans can expect to hear new music from the “Baby” hitmaker.

Superstar’s like DJ Khalid, Logan Paul, Scooter Braun and Cruz Beckham are doing their best to help spread the word and have also shared the post.

It has been a long wait, as Bieber hasn’t put out a new album in four years. Most recently, he released a single after collaborating with country group Dan + Shay’s for “10,000 Hours.”

In a second post, the “Love Yourself” hitmaker hinted what fans could expect if he sees that demand for the new album is there, per Billboard magazine.

“R&BIEBER,” the pop singer wrote, possibly signaling a lean towards more R&B type music on this next album.