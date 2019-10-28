Kamala Harris Appears To Blame Racism, Sexism For Struggling Campaign

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris appeared to suggest that racism and sexism have hurt her chances to win the Democratic presidential nomination.

Harris told Axios on HBO that Americans have "a lack of ability" to imagine a black, female president in a video posted Sunday.

“I have also started to perhaps be more candid talking about what I described and what I believe to be the elephant in the room about my campaign,” Harris said. “Electability. You know, essentially, is America ready for a woman and a woman of color to be president of the United States?”

When the reporter mentioned that America elected President Barack Obama twice, she compared her struggling campaign to the former president's.

“And this conversation happened for him. There is a lack of ability or a difficulty in imagining that someone who we have never seen can do a job that has been done, you know, 45 times by someone who is not that person,” Harris said.

Once seen as a leading contender for her party’s nomination, Harris has seen her poll numbers plummet after recent debates, and is currently polling in the low single digits.