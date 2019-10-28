Kentucky Punter Max Duffy Just Wants A Beer After Awesome Fake

Kentucky punter Max Duffy apparently celebrated an awesome fake punt with a few cold beers.

Duffy pulled off an absurd fake Saturday against Missouri, and looked like a running back out on the field as he raced for a first down and more.

Kentucky has the fastest punter to ever existpic.twitter.com/7OND35yshe — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 27, 2019

In a video posted on Twitter by the Lexington Herald on Sunday, Duffy walked the media through how he just called the fake punt on his own.

His reward? He was going to get a few cold beers thanks to his teammates. You can watch his full comments below.

UK’s Max Duffy on running instead of punting and postgame beers pic.twitter.com/2w88FpxRTV — Lexington Herald-Leader (@heraldleader) October 27, 2019

Duffy might be Australian, but celebrating a fake punt with some beer is about as American as it gets. What other way would there be to do it?

If you’re going to call your own fake, which is the definition of a power move, then you have to hammer beers afterwards.

I’m pretty sure those are the rules laid out in the Bill of Rights.

I also love how he said he wouldn’t be drinking a Foster’s. In America, we drink American beers. Duffy left that Australian garbage behind the moment he came here to play for the Wildcats.

Major props for the fake punt and the awesome interview. The sport could use a few more guys like Duffy.

H/T: Barstool Sports