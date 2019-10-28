LeBron James, Arnold Schwarzenegger And More Celebs Evacuated Due To LA Wildfire

LeBron James, Arnold Schwarzenegger and more celebrities were told to evacuate their homes Monday due to brush fires in the Los Angeles area burning out of control.

It comes after the Los Angeles Fire Department issued mandatory evacuations for those people living near the Getty Center. A brush fire broke out in the early morning hours in Southern California on Monday near Sunset Boulevard and the 405 freeway, according to US Weekly magazine.

"Man these LA [fires] aren't no joke," the Los Angeles Laker's star tweeted to his millions of followers. "Had to emergency evacuate my house and I've been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far!"

Man these LA aren’t no joke. Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far! — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

“We evacuated safely at 3:30 this morning,” the “Terminator” star tweeted, per USA Today. “If you are in an evacuation zone, don’t screw around. Get out. Right now I am grateful for the best firefighters in the world, the true action heroes who charge into the danger to protect their fellow Californians. #GettyFire.”

We evacuated safely at 3:30 this morning. If you are in an evacuation zone, don’t screw around. Get out. Right now I am grateful for the best firefighters in the world, the true action heroes who charge into the danger to protect their fellow Californians. #GettyFire — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 28, 2019

#GettyFire This is what we woke up too. We are safe- children and dogs. Thank you @LAFDwest and please everyone leave if you are in evacurion area. Stay safe pic.twitter.com/H0pBWtu8sX — Kristin Davis (@KristinDavis) October 28, 2019

View from the porch of our LA home.. brushfire west of the 405 but LAFD alerted Bel Air and Brentwood areas to “prepare” to evacuate… about 10 acres reportedly but this one is west of the highway and winds are fierce… near a very densely populated area.. power also out pic.twitter.com/zxLKs6kQY2 — Natalie Morales (@NMoralesNBC) October 28, 2019

Chris Pratt shared a shocking picture of flames surrounding firefighters and said he was planning to make a donation to the LAFD organization and encouraged others to the same.

“#gettyfire @lafdfoundation I personally will be going to supportlafd.org to make a donation,” the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star captioned his post on Instagram. “I urge you to do the same if you please. Again, so thankful to the men and women in uniform who risk it all, working around the clock to save our lives, homes and city. #GodBeWithYou.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Oct 28, 2019 at 11:38am PDT

A statement on the LAFD site read in part, “The following areas have been changed from the Mandatory Evacuation Zone (Red) to the Evacuation Preparedness Zone (Yellow): the area between Sunset Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway, and between Temescal Canyon Road and Chautauqua Boulevard. Please see the Evacuation map at the link above for details.”

At time of this publication, the fire has burned some 500 acres, per Fox News. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.