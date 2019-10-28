Democratic Sen. Chris Coons Rejects ‘Lock Him Up’ Chant At World Series Game

Democratic Delaware Sen. Chris Coons said Monday that he has “a hard time” with baseball fans chanting “lock him up” about President Donald Trump at a World Series game.

“I have a hard time with the idea of a crowd on a globally televised sporting event chanting ‘lock him up’ about our President. I frankly think the office of the President deserves respect, even when the actions of our President at times don’t,”Coons told CNN’s “New Day.”
Coons says the phrase is as odious when it comes from Democrats as when it comes from the Republicans. “I certainly hope that we won’t hear ‘lock him up’ chants at Democratic rallies or at our convention. I think that’s one of the most regrettable, even at times despicable, actions by candidate Trump when he was running for president in 2016.”
During Game 5 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros, the camera panned to where the president was seated and the image was seen on the large screen by those in attendance. The fans greeted the image with boos and a chant of “lock him up” began. (RELATED: Chris Coons Is The New Target For Liberals Who Are Hopping Mad About Trump Judges)
The chant of “lock her up” was a common occurrence during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign events when Trump supporters used the line to say that Democratic contender Hillary Clinton should be in jail for her use of a private email server while she was receiving classified correspondence as secretary of state.
Then-Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump shos off a hard hat during hie rally at the Charleston Civic Center on May 5, 2016 in Charleston, West Virginia. (Photo by Mark Lyons/Getty Images)

The senator noted that public displays like this are indicative “of things that happen in countries where rule of law is unknown or unestablished,” and that it is not “constructive or helpful” for Americans to vilify their president at sporting events.(RELATED: Beto Scolds Sen. Chris Coons For Saying Second Amendment Supporters Would Use His Words Against Him)
Coons said the incident should teach lawmakers to have caution and understanding towards the current impeachment inquiry. While he can “understand why crowds in Washington would feel a lot of animus towards our President given a lot of things that he’s done,” Coons said it also demonstrates that that political passions are at a fever pitch on both sides of the debate.