Democratic Sen. Chris Coons Rejects ‘Lock Him Up’ Chant At World Series Game

Democratic Delaware Sen. Chris Coons said Monday that he has “a hard time” with baseball fans chanting “lock him up” about President Donald Trump at a World Series game.

“I have a hard time with the idea of a crowd on a globally televised sporting event chanting ‘lock him up’ about our President. I frankly think the office of the President deserves respect, even when the actions of our President at times don’t,” Coons told CNN’s “New Day.”

Coons says the phrase is as odious when it comes from Democrats as when it comes from the Republicans. “I certainly hope that we won’t hear ‘lock him up’ chants at Democratic rallies or at our convention. I think that’s one of the most regrettable, even at times despicable, actions by candidate Trump when he was running for president in 2016.”