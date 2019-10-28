Melania Rocks Gorgeous Black Coat And Jeans Combo At Game 5 Of The World Series

Melania Trump definitely got everyone’s attention when she showed up Sunday in a gorgeous black coat and jeans combo at Nationals Park in Washington, DC.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve, button-up jacket and navy blue pants as she joined President Donald Trump at the stadium to watch Game 5 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the terrific fall look with loose hair, a black belt and a black scoop neck top. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

To say she looked terrific would be an understatement.

Judging by the pictures, a good time was had by all.

Pres. Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive to watch Game 5 of the World Series in Washington, D.C. https://t.co/ggmeQPWBt9 pic.twitter.com/WKOtbJesNs — ABC News (@ABC) October 28, 2019

SPOTTED: President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and several lawmakers watching Game 5 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals. AP pic.twitter.com/NsQxQSBfAd — POLITICO (@politico) October 28, 2019

FLOTUS’s fashion sense is always on point, as has been noted many times before. Most recently, she turned heads in a gorgeous tan suit and chocolate top at the U.S. Capitol for a meeting to mark the first anniversary of the signing of the Support for Patients and Communities Act.

