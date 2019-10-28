Melania Rocks Gorgeous Black Coat And Jeans Combo At Game 5 Of The World Series

US President Donald Trump (C) and First Lady Melania Trump (2L), accompanied by Republican lawmakers and members of the military stand as members of the military are recognized during Game 5 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros at Nationals Park in Washington, DC on October 27, 2019. (Photo by TASOS KATOPODIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Melania Trump definitely got everyone’s attention when she showed up Sunday in a gorgeous black coat and jeans combo at Nationals Park in Washington, DC.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve, button-up jacket and navy blue pants as she joined President Donald Trump at the stadium to watch Game 5 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the terrific fall look with loose hair, a black belt and a black scoop neck top. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

To say she looked terrific would be an understatement.

Judging by the pictures, a good time was had by all.

FLOTUS’s fashion sense is always on point, as has been noted many times before. Most recently, she turned heads in a gorgeous tan suit and chocolate top at the U.S. Capitol for a meeting to mark the first anniversary of the signing of the Support for Patients and Communities Act.

Check out some more of her unforgettable looks here.