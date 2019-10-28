Melania Turns Heads In Gorgeous Patch Work Leather Coat At WH Halloween Party

Melania Trump definitely got everyone’s attention Monday when she stepped out in a gorgeous patch work leather coat for the Halloween party at the White House.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the jacket covered in a mix of chocolates, tans and blue leather patches on the long-sleeve, button-up number as she joined President Donald Trump to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters at the annual festivities. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the terrific fall look with loose hair, a matching leather belt and black high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

To say she looked perfect would be an understatement.

As previously reported, FLOTUS and POTUS handed out candy bars to long lines of kids dressed up as dinosaurs, police officers, pumpkins and even firefighters outside the South Portico entrance that was all decked out for the spooky season.

. @realDonaldTrump has already been out here for about 20 minutes – – the line of awaiting kids stretches back past the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden. pic.twitter.com/UQaC3tGTKQ — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) October 28, 2019

Judging by the pictures and clips that have surfaced from the event, a good times was had by all.

The first lady’s fashion sense is always on point. Most recently, she turned heads when she stepped out in a striking black coat and jeans combo with the president to watch game 5 of the World Series at Nationals Park.

