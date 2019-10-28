Ohio State, Alabama And Clemson All Have At Least A 74% Chance Of Making The Playoff

Three teams are heavy favorites to be playing in the college football playoff.

According to ESPN's playoff predictor, Ohio State has an 85% chance of making the postseason, Clemson has a 79% and Alabama is at 74%.

LSU is at 63% and Penn State is at 50%. Nobody else is above 13%. You can see the full graphic below.

After its loss to Kansas State, Oklahoma now has just a 10% chance to reach the playoff, per the Allstate Playoff Predictor. LSU and Penn State were the big gainers in playoff probability yesterday. pic.twitter.com/HQZSVANeii — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) October 27, 2019

As far as I can tell, Clemson and Ohio State both have cakewalks left to the playoff. Clemson has to play literally nobody the rest of the way.

Dabo Swinney and company are going to be major favorites in every single game the rest of the way. Trevor Lawrence might be having a down year, but I just don’t see Clemson losing anytime before the regular season ends.

Ohio State is in a very similar situation. Outside of Penn State and Michigan, they won’t play a team with a pulse the rest of the way.

Are Penn State and Michigan better than any team Dabo Swinney will play? For sure, but they’re not losing to either.

OSU is in the driver’s seat, and they’d have to screw up big time for things to go wrong.

As for LSU and Alabama, after they play each other, you can expect one of their percentages to jump and the other to fall.

Could both still make it? For sure, but the winner of the match-up will control their own fate. The other will need some help.

At this point in the season, we really have about six teams in the conversation. Everybody else is just playing for a good bowl game.

Welcome to the reality of college football.