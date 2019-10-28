Ohio State Vs. Wisconsin Was The Highest Rated College Football Game Of The Weekend

The Ohio State Buckeyes beating the Wisconsin Badgers got some gigantic TV ratings on Fox.

According to a release from Fox Sports, the highly-anticipated Big 10 game was the most watched game on any network on Saturday.

The 38-7 blowout win for the Buckeyes got an overnight rating of 4.6, which means roughly 4.6% of households with a TV watched.

Ohio State’s win over Wisconsin on FOX was yesterday’s highest-rated college football game on ANY network. #BigNoonSaturday pic.twitter.com/KoLMRuvWRY — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) October 27, 2019

I can’t say I’m surprised at all that the TV ratings for the game were so high. Everybody, and I mean everybody, in the world of college football was locked in for this one.

Did I expect to get blown out by the Buckeyes? No, but I did expect the whole country to tune in. There hadn’t been a more anticipated game through Saturday in the sport.

It might have been a lopsided victory, but it’s just further proof college football is king.

RAPID REACTION: Ohio State blows out Wisconsin. I’m embarrassed for my Badgers. Absolutely humiliating. pic.twitter.com/No5b72L0FN — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 26, 2019

The game that might honestly top it is when Alabama and LSU meet in a couple weeks. Other than that game, I’m not sure there’s any match-up the rest of the way that will have more energy and hype around it.

Congrats to the Buckeyes for balling out against the Badgers. They 100% earned that way. As for Wisconsin, it’s embarrassing and time to do some serious soul searching.