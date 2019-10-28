REVIEW: ‘Silicon Valley’ Season 6 Gets Off To A Strong Start With ‘Artificial Lack Of Intelligence’

“Silicon Valley” returned Sunday night on HBO, and the season six premiere was a great start.

As you all know, I was super pumped for the hit tech show to return for its final season after many years of great success.

“Artificial Lack of Intelligence” was an outstanding. It got our storylines for the final run setup, and I couldn’t be more excited. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Richard went in front of congress to discuss data security, Colin secretly has been compiling user data against the boss’ wishes, Gavin is now running a very small version of Hooli and things seem to be going well for the most part.

In the final moments, we see Jared back at Erlich’s house as he takes a walk down memory lane. Overall, it was a great way to show how far Pied Piper has come since the show got underway several years ago.

What happens from here? Well, it seems like Richard is going to wrestle with whether or not to use people’s data going forward or sticking to his original views on the matter.

Plus, we already had some great Gilfoyle and Dinesh exchanges in the first episode of season six. We didn’t miss a beat at all between those two.

If you’re not already locked into season six, I suggest you get there because it’s off to a very strong start. I can’t wait to see how one of the greatest shows ever made ends.