Man Placed In Headlock By Police Officer During Tennessee Game In Wild Viral Video

One fan had a bad time during Tennessee’s win over South Carolina on Saturday.

In a video posted on Twitter by @___Leland, a police officer can be seen yelling and putting a guy in a headlock. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It’s not clear what caused him to get arrested, but it’s crystal clear the police officer is not happy at all. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

At one point, you can hear somebody say “get the f**k up.” I can’t tell if it’s one of the police officers or somebody else. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Watch the wild video below. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

This video from start to finish is an absolute circus on all sides. First off, you shouldn’t resist arrest. You just shouldn’t. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

It’s not smart. If you think the police are in the wrong, then you can settle it in court. You don’t battle it out in the stadium seats.

This should be common sense, but I guess some people need the occasional reminder.

Secondly, that one police officer has to relax a little bit. That dude isn’t a terrorist. He’s not running around doing the bidding of Osama Bin Laden.

He’s just some random guy in the stands at a Tennessee game that apparently got himself into some trouble. I don’t think the headlock was necessary.

I love police officers, but going viral for putting a dude in a headlock isn’t a great look for our law enforcement community.

I love the police. They’re great, and they are necessary in our communities. However, I’m not sure the appropriate level of force was used here.

It’s a football game. Not the streets of Baghdad. I think everybody just needs to relax a little bit.