Trump And Melania Pass Out Candy To Trick-Or-Treaters During WH Halloween Party

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump stepped out at the White House Monday to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters during the annual Halloween Party.

The President and first lady were photographed handing out bars of chocolate to kids dressed up as dinosaurs, soldiers, police officers and even little firefighters outside the South Portico of the WH.

The place looked incredible as it was decked out for the spooky season with violins playing renditions of "Thriller" and the theme music from "Harry Potter" as dry ice created a foggy atmosphere, per a WH pool report.

Tall black trees and pumpkins of all shapes and colors decorated the balcony and staircases with a huge orange sign outside the entrance that read, "Halloween 2019."

Judging by the pictures, a good time was had by all.

Some of the other educational and fun items for kids at the party included:

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) will have out-of-this-world objects for kids to look at as well as a display of an EVA Space Suit. The Department of Agriculture will feature a tractor for guests to explore. The United States Postal Service will have spooky collection boxes and a Postal truck for kiddos to see.

According to a CNN reporter’s tweet, the line up of kids waiting to meet FLOTUS and POTUS was very long.