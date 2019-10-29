Bill Belichick Sounds Open To Coaching Into His 70s

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick won’t be retiring anytime soon.

The Patriots legend said back in 2009 that he didn’t have much interest in coaching into his 70s, according to ProFootballTalk.

However, that might not actually be the case. During a Monday appearance on WEEI, he said he “didn’t know what 70 felt like,” and added he isn’t sure his previous statement is “accurate” anymore. He is currently 67. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Bill Belichick on if his “I won’t be like Marv Levy and coaching in my 70s” line was a joke: “When I said it, maybe I didn’t know what 70 felt like. So not really sure if that’s an accurate statement”#Patriots — OMF (@OMFonWEEI) October 28, 2019

I don’t see why Belichick can’t coach into his 70s. He appears to be in really good health, he’s got a winning team and he shows no signs of slowing down.

When you’re winning rings, there’s no reason to hang it up unless you have to. Unlike players, there’s no real expiration date on coaches.

It’s not like Belichick is out there taking hits from linebackers. He’s on the sidelines, and that means he could probably coach for another decade if he wanted to.

The only thing that might have him ready to call it a career is the fact he’s pretty tied to Tom Brady. The two of them have won six rings together.

I don’t think anybody would blame him one bit if he wanted to go out with his star quarterback. It’d damn near be poetic if they hung it up at the same time.

It’d truly be the end of an era.

No matter when Belichick calls it quits, he’ll be remembered as the best coach the NFL has ever seen. He’s had an insane run with the Pats, and it’s something we might not see again for a very long time.