REPORT: Bengals Bench Andy Dalton, Will Start Ryan Finley Against The Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals have reportedly benched starting quarterback Andy Dalton.

According to Tom Pelissero on Tuesday, Dalton has been benched by the team and Ryan Finley will start against the Baltimore Ravens after the bye week. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sources: The #Bengals are making a QB change after the bye. Andy Dalton goes to the bench. Rookie Ryan Finley expected to start. More right now on @nflnetwork — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 29, 2019

Well, there it is folks. It looks like the Andy Dalton era with the Bengals is officially over, and it couldn’t come a moment too soon for the fans.

The team is 0-8, Dalton only has nine touchdowns and has thrown eight interceptions. Something clearly had to change.

The decision has been made and Dalton is headed to the bench.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andy Dalton (@andydalton14) on Sep 10, 2019 at 1:58pm PDT

The question now is what will Dalton do going forward. Would there be much of a market for him in free agency?

He’d certainly get signed somewhere, but I’m struggling to think of places that would want him as the starter. He just doesn’t have the juice in the tank anymore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andy Dalton (@andydalton14) on Sep 13, 2018 at 11:52pm PDT

The bad news for Dalton, the Bengals and the fans is that it really doesn’t matter who plays quarterback. They’re just a bad team.

They might not win with Aaron Rodgers out there. They’re that bad of a franchise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andy Dalton (@andydalton14) on Apr 29, 2017 at 6:22pm PDT

Luckily for Dalton, he’s made more than $83 million in his career. I think he’ll be just fine.