‘Everything I’m Supposed To Say’: Dave Chappelle Blows Off Political Correctness

Comedian Dave Chappelle waved off political correctness, telling The Hill that he wasn’t afraid of anyone else’s freedom of expression.

In a video clip The Hill tweeted Monday, Chappelle addressed the idea that there needed to be a balance between polite society and free speech. (RELATED: Dave Chappelle Receives Mark Twain Award For Comedy)

Dave Chappelle: “Political correctness has its place… I, personally, am not afraid of other people’s freedom of expression. I don’t use it as a weapon. It just makes me feel better. And I’m sorry if I hurt anybody. Etc., etc. Yada, yada, yada. Everything I’m supposed to say.” pic.twitter.com/xOTyST29ZC — The Hill (@thehill) October 28, 2019

“Political correctness has its place,” Chappelle began. “I, personally, am not afraid of other people’s freedom of expression. I don’t use it as a weapon. It just makes me feel better. And I’m sorry if I hurt anybody. Etc., etc. Yada, yada, yada. Everything I’m supposed to say.”

Chappelle concluded by blowing a raspberry as he turned away from the reporter.

The comedian, who was honored with the Mark Twain award for humor, noted that he was glad to see so many people gathering for something that wasn’t a tragedy.

Dave Chappelle: “It’s just good to get together without there being a tragedy or something like that. It’s a huge, huge gift to my life.” LAST NIGHT: Dave Chappelle receives prestigious Mark Twain Prize https://t.co/xFnNFyIliJ pic.twitter.com/JUeL70Euax — The Hill (@thehill) October 29, 2019

“I have worked very hard in my life. The fact that anybody would recognize that outside of me and my family is amazing to me,” Chappelle added.