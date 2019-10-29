Dave Chappelle Defends The Second Amendment While Receiving Award For First Amendment

Comedian Dave Chappelle recently defended the first and second amendment.

Chappelle received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., according to a report published by USA Today.

#NEW Dave Chappelle: "Political correctness has its place…I, personally, am not afraid of other people's freedom of expression. I don't use it as a weapon….And I'm sorry if I hurt anybody. Etc., etc. Yada, yada, yada. Everything I'm supposed to." say.



The comedian reportedly didn’t write a speech for the event, but he did have some comments regarding free speech and “very racist” comedians.

“[I] don’t get mad at ’em, don’t hate on ’em,” he said of the comedians, according to USA Today. “Man, it’s not that serious. The First Amendment is first for a reason. Second Amendment is just in case the First one doesn’t work out.” (RELATED: ‘Everything I’m Supposed To Say’: Dave Chappelle Blows Off Political Correctness)

Chappelle also claimed the United States needs comedians now more than ever before due to the current political climate. When asked if he believed political correctness had gone too far, Chappelle said it has its “place,” as previously reported.

“We all want to live in a polite society, we just kind of have to work on the levels of coming to an agreement of what that actually looks like,” he added. “I, personally, am not afraid of other people’s freedom of expression. I don’t use it as a weapon. It just makes me feel better. And I’m sorry if I hurt anybody.”