Report: Trump To Attend UFC Showdown At Madison Square Garden

President Donald Trump reportedly plans to attend the UFC showdown this weekend at Madison Square Garden for a fight between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

Trump has reportedly made time in his busy schedule to travel to New York City and catch UFC 244 in person on Saturday night for the battle that will determine the winner of the “Bad Mother F**ker” belt, according to TMZ in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Considers Running For Office)

And it sounds like POTUS couldn’t have picked a better night to show up as, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is supposed to be there to hand over the “BMF” belt to the winner, according to UFC President Dana White. (RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence Is The Highest Paid Actress For Second Year In A Row)

ESPN later posted on Instagram a quote from the legendary professional wrestler-turned actor on attending the event, “That place is gonna be rocking. It’s gonna be electrifying. I can’t wait to get in there, man.”

New England Patriots owner and close friend of the president, Bob Kraft is also supposed to be in attendance.

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump attended a UFC bout earlier this year in New Jersey when Colby Covington defeated Robbie Lawler.

Trump even called Covington after the fight to congratulate him on the win.

We reached out the White House to get a comment on the report. But as of this publication, have yet to hear back any confirmation or denial on whether Trump will be in attendance.

Either way, it definitely sounds like it will be a night to remember.