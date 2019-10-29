Politics

Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Alabama Abortion Ban

March For Reproductive Freedom Held In Response To New Alabama Abortion Law

(Photo by Julie Bennett/Getty Images)

Mary Margaret Olohan Social Issues Reporter

A federal judge temporarily blocked the passage of Alabama’s abortion ban Tuesday.

Judge Myron H. Thompson of the U.S. District Court in Middle Alabama ruled that abortions will still be performed in Alabama until the “court resolves the case in full,” according to the New York Times.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the ACLU of Alabama and the Planned Parenthood Federation of America filed a lawsuit in May on behalf of Alabama abortion providers” regarding H.B. 314, law that created a near-total ban on abortions.

Plaintiffs represented in the case include the Alabama Women’s Center, Reproductive Health Services, West Alabama Women’s Center and Planned Parenthood Southeast. (RELATED: Vast Majority Of Women Affected By Alabama, Georgia Laws Are Black)

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 21: Young women from Paideia High School hold signs during a protest against recently passed abortion ban bills at the Georgia State Capitol building, on May 21, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Georgia "heartbeat" bill would ban abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected. The Alabama abortion law, signed by Gov. Kay Ivey last week, includes no exceptions for cases of rape and incest, outlawing all abortions except when necessary to prevent serious health problems for the woman. Though women are exempt from criminal and civil liability, the new law punishes doctors for performing an abortion, making the procedure a Class A felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

Republican Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s signed H.B. 314 into law May 15, creating an abortion ban that makes no exceptions for victims of rape or incest. The law would have been the most restrictive abortion law in the United States and was scheduled to go into effect in November, according to the New York Times.

Doctors who violate H.B. 314 would face a Class C felony and punishable by a minimum of 10 years in jail and a maximum of 99 years. (RELATED: Alabama Gov. Signs Most Restrictive Abortion Bill Into Law)

Despite the abortion ban, Planned Parenthood announced that it will begin construction on a brand new 10,000-square-foot Birmingham clinic in January. A Planned Parenthood spokesperson told the Associated Press that the end result will be a “state-of-the-art” facility.

The temporary block follows similar rulings in Georgia, Arkansas, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Ivey did not yet respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

