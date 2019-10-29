Gabrielle Union Turns 47 Years Old

October 29 is Gabrielle Union’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her hottest looks.

Gabrielle Union is an American actress, activist and author born in Omaha, Nebraska. She began her career in the 1990s with roles in various sitcoms. Her first audition was for “Saved By The Bell.” Comedy roles for her included “10 Things I Hate About You,” “She’s All That” and “Love & Basketball.”

She made appearances in “Sister, Sister,” “Smart Guy” and “7th Heaven.” (RELATED: Gabrielle Union Shows Up To ‘America’s Got Talent’ Red Carpet Wearing Dwyane Wade Dress)

Her role in the 2002 film “Bring It On” would cement Union as a household name. She went on to star in movies such as “The Brothers,” “Think Like A Man,” “City Of Angels,” “Top Five” and “Breaking In.”

In 2006, Union joined the judges cast of “America’s Got Talent.”

Union married and divorced NFL player Chris Howard before dating NBA star Dwyane Wade in 2009. The couple married in 2014. She has three stepsons with Wade, and the two also share a daughter together.

Check out her photos below: