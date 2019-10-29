Georgia Southern Announces New Uniforms In Video Inspired By The Horror Movie ‘It’

Georgia Southern will have some solid uniforms when they play Appalachian State on Thursday night.
The Eagles released a video inspired by “It” announcing their new threads, and it’s pretty awesome. As everybody knows, I’m very pro-uniform videos. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
I’m especially a fan if they include an iconic film, which is a category “It” absolutely falls into. Watch the awesome video below.
W.I.N.#GTG @chadlunsford pic.twitter.com/uNsR6Wzuqh
— #GATALifestyle (@GATALifestyle) October 28, 2019
App. State is currently favored by 16.5 against the Eagles. I’m not going to suggest you should take Georgia Southern on the moneyline, but I think we can all agree they’re going to bringing some serious energy in these white uniforms.
After all, I’m pretty sure it’s impossible to play poorly after such a chilling announcement post.
View this post on Instagram
Remember when I saw Purdue’s uniforms for the Maryland game and pretty much gave you all free money by guaranteeing a win?
Well, I hope you all listened then, and I hope you’re listening now. As long as you’re rocking uniforms inspired by “It,” then I’m simply not betting against you.
GSU at +16.5 is the play to make here.