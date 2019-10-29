J.J. Watt Gives Fans Update After Surgery, Shows Support For Astros Ahead Of Game 6

J.J. Watt did his best Tuesday to reassure fans that he was doing well after having surgery for a torn pectoral muscle following Sunday’s game between the Houston Texans and Oakland Raiders.

"Everything went smooth with the surgery, thank you for all of the kind words," the NFL star tweeted to his millions of followers, along with a snapshot from his hospital room.

“If I tweet anything crazy during the Astros game tonight, just blame it on the pain meds,” he added.

Included in the photograph was the former Wisconsin Badger star rocking the orange Houston Astros hat. And hanging up next to his bed, was an orange Astros jersey as the star defensive player showed his support for the team ahead of Game 6 of the World Series for what could be the final game between the Astros and the Washington Nationals, with the Houston team leading the series 3-2.

It all comes after reports Sunday, that Watt was out for the season due to the injury.

“The #Texans may have lost star DE JJ Watt to a serious injury,” Ian Rapoport tweeted. “Source said the fear is that Watt suffered a torn pec, which would knock him out for the season. He’ll have an MRI to determine the full extent of the issue.”

The Houston Texans later confirmed it as such with a post on social media.

“This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal,” Watt tweeted. “Absolutely gutted that I won’t be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve. I truly love this game and can’t stand letting you guys down. Thank you for all of the thoughts & well-wishes.”