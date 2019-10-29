‘Such A Sham’: Jim Jordan Says Republicans Are United Against Democrats’ Impeachment Inquiry Into Trump

Democratic Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan told “Fox & Friends” Tuesday that he expects Republicans to stand together against the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Monday that the full House of Representatives would vote to begin an impeachment inquiry after weeks of pressure from the White House and congressional Republicans. Jordan said that Pelosi’s commitment to holding a vote did not change anything, and added that he believes all House Republicans will vote against the resolution. (RELATED: Jim Jordan Rips Democrats For Handling Of Trump Investigations)

“Frankly, even if they tried to change something to give a little bit of Due Process, we are all still going to vote against this because this is such a sham and been such a sham from the beginning,” Jordan said. “So, yeah, I don’t think — and you can’t undo what they have already done. We have had these eight depositions now. They have been leaking selective parts of it. Haven’t been following any type of basic Due Process. So, you can’t undo what they have done.”

WATCH:

Republicans, like Jordan, have criticized the impeachment inquiry for a lack of transparency since most of the hearings have been held behind closed doors. (RELATED: Impeachment Proceedings Usually Move Swiftly, But Democrats Are Playing It Slow)

“I think the reason she is going to have this vote because the American people understand it is sham,” Jordan said of Pelosi. “They understand it isn’t fair.”

“So I think the speaker is going to try to dress it up a little bit. Put a little lipstick on the pig as they say and have this vote on Thursday,” Jordan continued. “It’s not going to change anything. I think you will see every single Republican vote against it.”

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham recently expressed similar concerns, saying that battling the impeachment inquiry was like “fighting a ghost.”