John Cena Announces $500,000 Donation To Aid First Responders In California

Actor John Cena announced he would be donating money to charity benefiting first responders Monday on Twitter.

Cena, 42, shared a video where he discussed his upcoming movie “Playing With Fire” and how it “showcases a group of people [he] believe[s] are heroes,” according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

I’m asking that today on #FirstRespondersDay we do everything we can to help those who risk their lives to protect us all. pic.twitter.com/aJOmO4hkCw — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 28, 2019

“Right now, California is in dire straits,” Cena said. “It is burning. It is under siege from massive wildfires statewide, which means that our first responders are working around the clock and they need our help.”

“Today, I asked myself, ‘What can I do?’ And I’ve come up with an answer,” the star continued. “On behalf of ‘Playing With Fire,’ and out of respect to the people who I truly believe are heroes, my response will be to immediately donate half a million dollars to this cause.” (RELATED: John Cena’s Collaboration With This Huge Vodka Company Has Left Us With A Lot Of Questions)

“In times like this, when people are giving their lives, and working around the clock, what they need from us is resources,” Cena added. “This is the right thing to do, and I’m doing my part to help the cause.”

Multiple wildfires have swept through California in the past weeks. Thousands have been forced to evacuate and Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has shut down power in multiple areas to prevent more wildfires from occurring.