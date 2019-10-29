Kevin Durant Suggests He Might End His Basketball Career Playing In Spain

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is open to finishing his career overseas.

In a video posted Monday night on Twitter by Bleacher Report, Durant said he would consider ending his career playing for FC Barcelona in Spain. (RELATED: Kevin Durant Will Sign With The Brooklyn Nets For $164 Million)

He added that “Euroleague games look fun.” Durant also said it wouldn’t happen for a “fact,” but that it’d be “cool.” You can watch his full comments below.

KD on FC Barcelona? @KDTrey5 says he’d love to play a final season overseas. Watch “How Hungry Are You?” https://t.co/1pFHgxS4BE pic.twitter.com/dfrsxFMvvj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 28, 2019

Kevin Durant in Europe would be laugh-out-loud funny. Don’t get me wrong. The level of basketball in Europe would surprise most fans in America.

It’s very good. There are several guys playing in Europe who could make NBA rosters. Those guys are certainly no pushovers.

Having said that, Durant would torch the EuroLeague if he played for FC Barcelona.

He already dominates against the best players in the world in the NBA. If you took him down a level, he’d be averaging around 40 points a game if he wanted to.

The EuroLeague is physically demanding, but it wouldn’t matter. Durant would feast against less talented rosters on a regular basis.

There’s no guarantee this will ever happen, but I’d be curious to see how it would play out if it did. He’d be by far and away the greatest player in European basketball history, and I have a feeling his stats would be gaudy.

Durant is a generational talent, and there’s nobody overseas who could hang with him. That much I know for sure.