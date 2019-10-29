Kim Kardashian Has Nothing Except Praise For Congress After Passing Armenian Genocide Bill

Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloé Kardashian had nothing except praise for congress after the passage Thursday of the Armenian Genocide Resolution 296 by the U.S. House of Representatives.

“WOW LOOK AT THESE INCREDIBLE NUMBERS!!” the 39-year-old reality TV star tweeted to her millions of followers, along with two photos, one from the AAINC.org celebrating “Affirming the U.S. Record on The Armenian Genocide” and one snap showing the number of votes that passed the bill with votes, 405-11. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence On Meeting With Trump)

WOW LOOK AT THESE INCREDIBLE NUMBERS!!! THE U.S. JUST RECOGNIZED THE ARMENIAN GENOCIDE!!!! pic.twitter.com/rEwPbZp5m0 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 30, 2019

“THE U.S. JUST RECOGNIZED THE ARMENIAN GENOCIDE!!!!” she added.

Khloé aslo celebrated the news, tweeting how “huge” the move is for Armenians.

“I’ve been shooting a commercial all day but I just found out that the US House of Representatives has officially recognized the #ArmenianGenocide !!!!!!,” the 35-year-old reality star wrote. “This is so huge for Armenians.”

I’ve been shooting a commercial all day but I just found out that the US House of Representatives has officially recognized the #ArmenianGenocide !!!!!! This is so huge for Armenians — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 30, 2019

It all comes after Kim had tweeted in the beginning of the day, encouraging others to call their representatives, per Page Six. (RELATED: House Passes Resolution Recognizing Armenian Genocide)

“Today, the House of Representatives is voting on H.RES. 296 which would recognize the #ArmenianGenocide,” the Kardashian wrote. “This is personal for me, and millions of Armenians who descended from genocide survivors. Call Congress and tell them it’s time to act!”

Today, the House of Representatives is voting on H.RES. 296 which would recognize the #ArmenianGenocide. This is personal for me, and millions of Armenians who descended from genocide survivors. Call Congress and tell them it’s time to act! https://t.co/SymQZNYPg1 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2019

The passage of the bill condemns the mass death of 1.5 million Armenians between 1915-1923 during the Ottoman Empire.