Kyle Allen Will Start At Quarterback For The Panthers Against The Titans

Kyle Allen will start at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday when they play the Tennessee Titans.

According to Adam Schefter on Monday, the young NFL passer got himself another start as Cam Newton gets closer to being ready to play.

Panthers’ HC Ron Rivera confirmed Kyle Allen will start Sunday against the Titans. Bears’ HC Matt Nagy is leaving QB Mitch Trubisky as Chicago’s starter Sunday vs. the Eagles. And Denver will start QB Brandon Allen vs. Browns due to Joe Flacco’s back injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2019

It looks like Cam Newton will be ready to go very soon if he’s not already able to play again. However, the Panthers don’t seem to have any interest in benching Allen.

I don’t blame Carolina for wanting to ride with Allen for as long as possible. He’s 4-1 as a starter, and his only loss came Sunday against a very good 49ers team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When Newton was playing, the Panthers were atrocious. With Allen, Carolina is shockingly competitive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Allen (@kyle_allen) on Oct 27, 2019 at 9:01am PDT

In the NFL, you have to ride with the hot hand as long as possible. Right now, that’s Allen and it’s not close.

Cam Newton used to be a star. He used to be one of the most dominant quarterbacks in the league. Now, he’s a shell of his former self.

That means Allen is the smart play, and should be the guy Rivera plays for as long as possible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Allen (@kyle_allen) on Oct 12, 2019 at 1:45pm PDT

We’ll see if Allen can get the Panthers another win. As long as Carolina is stacking up Ws under his leadership, I don’t think we’ll see him get taken off of the field.