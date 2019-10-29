Lindsey Graham: ‘Not One Vote’ Among Senate Republicans To Remove Trump, ‘Because He Did Nothing Wrong’

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said there is “not one vote” among Senate Republicans to remove President Donald Trump from office “because he did nothing wrong.”

During a Tuesday night interview on Fox News’ “Hannity” about the ongoing House impeachment inquiry, Graham criticized House Democrats as “sore losers” engaged in an “unfair process” before giving Fox News host Sean Hannity his opinion about how far things would go in the Senate.

WATCH:

“You have to accept that President Trump is president,” Graham said of House Democrats. “That’s the problem. They don’t accept that President Trump won the election, and America hates a sore loser as much as any country on the planet. This is an unfair process being driven by sore losers and there is not one vote in the United States Senate to impeach President Trump based on this phone call because he did nothing wrong.”

The South Carolina senator immediately corrected himself to state he meant “among Republicans” in the Senate.

Hannity asked Graham about how Democrats would behave “if it was Vice President Trump and Don Jr.” before listing several people he would like to see testify, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and even Adam Schiff. “Can you call them before your committee?” he asked. (RELATED: Chris Wallace Puts Eric Swalwell On The Spot On Impeachment: ‘How Can You Be Considered An Impartial Fact-Finder?’)

Graham cited “constitutional separations” for not being able to interview Schiff, but concluded that the Bidens should be investigated by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee since the issue “was about foreign aid.”

“The president’s denied right to counsel and Republicans can’t call witnesses without Schiff agreeing, so this whole thing is a sham,” Graham said of the inquiry.

While the South Carolina senator has been a vocal supporter of Trump throughout the impeachment process, Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Kentucky Senator Rand Paul criticized Graham last week for what they considered his “total inaction” when it comes to using his own significant Senate power to find answers.