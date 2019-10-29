Maddow’s Ratings Rebound After Several Tough Months, But Hannity, Carlson Still Top Cable News

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow saw her ratings bounce back in the month of October following her worst quarter in years.

Maddow averaged roughly 3.1 million viewers during the month of October, significantly higher than the roughly 2.5 million viewers she averaged during 2019’s third quarter, which was her worst quarter since 2016, according to Nielsen Media Research. (RELATED: Maddow’s Ratings Continue To Plummet As Hannity’s, Carlson’s Rise)

Despite a stellar month, Maddow still trailed Fox News’ hosts Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson, who were once again the top two highest rated hosts on cable news. Hannity lead all of cable news, averaging over 3.5 million viewers, while Carlson finished in second, averaging over 3.2 million viewers. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Believes Hillary Clinton Wants To Enter Presidential Race)

Maddow’s ratings boost comes amid an impeachment push in the House, as Democrats prepare to formalize their impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. Maddow’s ratings fell off significantly after the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report this spring, and had not recovered until this month.

Maddow had been one of the biggest proponents of the conspiracy theory that Trump’s presidential campaign colluded with the Russian government in the 2016 election, and received backlash after Mueller’s report found no evidence of collusion.