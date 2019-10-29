Miranda Lambert Says Friends Set Her Up With Her Police Officer Husband Brendan McLoughlin

Musician Miranda Lambert revealed how she met her husband Brendan McLoughlin.

Lambert admitted she met the NYC cop while she was promoting the Pistol Annies’ new album on “Good Morning America,” in a profile published Monday by the New York Times.

“My husband was doing security there for the show. My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone,” Lambert told the New York Times.

Her bandmates decided to stage a run-in between the two and invited McLoughlin to Lambert’s show in the city. (RELATED: Miranda Lambert’s Husband Gets NYPD Reassignment After Media Harassment)

“They invited him to our show behind my back,” she added. “They plucked him for me. My security guy, Tom, he was in on it too. He said to me, ‘He’s here, and he’s pretty.'”

Lambert and McLoughlin tied the knot in January of 2019.

This NYC cop really and truly has to be the luckiest guy in the world. Lambert’s friends picked him out to show up at her concert. Even if the two hadn’t hit it off, that’s still one of the coolest stories ever.

Instead they did hit it off and now are married. It’s just an all around crazy story — the kind of story that makes you want to believe in love.