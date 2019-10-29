People Hope For The Return Of ‘NCAA Football’ After Plans Move Forward For Athletes To Profit From Their Likenesses

It didn’t take long at all for people to call for the return of “NCAA Football” on Twitter after it was announced that athletes would be allowed to profit from their likenesses.

On Tuesday, the NCAA officially decided that it would get to work on players being allowed to profit from their names, images, and likenesses. What does that mean? Nobody knows yet, but it does mean people are clamoring for the return of “NCAA Football.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Check out some of the best reactions on Twitter below.

Now that the NCAA voted to allow college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness, could NCAA Football make a return? pic.twitter.com/mHgDFnQ6XN — ESPN (@espn) October 29, 2019

Kids are never going to understand the struggle of buying NCAA Football AND an Athlon Sports magazine–then spending the next two days manually inputting all the names. https://t.co/xN1P4VhZzr — Luke Rodgers (@thelukerodgers) October 29, 2019

Me camped out at Best Buy the day before NCAA Football 21 releases

pic.twitter.com/qU8pnjLEcv — LOCAL RAPPER is OUT NOW! (@TaReefKnockOut) October 29, 2019

This paves tbe way for NCAA football from @EASPORTS to come back. It will be a matter of working out the finances, which would likely be some kind of model that involves an overall fee to be split amongst all NCAA football players. https://t.co/SMBxtEFNvl — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) October 29, 2019

When you finally purchase the new exploitation-free version of NCAA Football 22. pic.twitter.com/t2bCsSRn7V — David Ubben (@davidubben) October 29, 2019

After the first game of NCAA Football 2021. pic.twitter.com/QrwTlT4uET — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) October 29, 2019

With likeness rights, it not only opens the door for NCAA Football to return. But also opens the door to use real-life Madden classes in Franchise mode. — Ian Kenyon (@IanKenyonNFL) October 29, 2019

Not sure what to think of this other than hopefully positive outcomes will come of it! This should bring back NCAA Football the video game then! My only question is if bringing up revenue streams will be a recruiting violation? #SPM230 @TimMowrer @DonnaCiampG https://t.co/bqoKRt3rZg — Joshua Troutman (@JoshuaTroutman6) October 29, 2019

Ladies and gentlemen, I wish you could see my face right now. I wish you could see my joy. We’re almost there. Well, I don’t know if we’re almost there, but we’ve got the ball rolling.

Given what we’ve been through the past few years without new games, the amount of joy I’m experiencing right now is unreal.

I can’t wait for these games to be back. Will it return next year? Not a clue. I’d be surprised if it’s back that quick.

It might take a few years, but it doesn’t matter. All that matters is that “NCAA Football” is on the path to a return.

Welcome back, folks. I couldn’t be happier if somebody handed me a million dollars right now. When the new game comes out, I’m taking a week off from the internet and just winning national titles.