Editorial

People Hope For The Return Of ‘NCAA Football’ After Plans Move Forward For Athletes To Profit From Their Likenesses

NCAA Football (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube EA Sports)

NCAA Football (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube EA Sports)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

It didn’t take long at all for people to call for the return of “NCAA Football” on Twitter after it was announced that athletes would be allowed to profit from their likenesses.

On Tuesday, the NCAA officially decided that it would get to work on players being allowed to profit from their names, images, and likenesses. What does that mean? Nobody knows yet, but it does mean people are clamoring for the return of “NCAA Football.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Check out some of the best reactions on Twitter below.

Ladies and gentlemen, I wish you could see my face right now. I wish you could see my joy. We’re almost there. Well, I don’t know if we’re almost there, but we’ve got the ball rolling.

Given what we’ve been through the past few years without new games, the amount of joy I’m experiencing right now is unreal.

I can’t wait for these games to be back. Will it return next year? Not a clue. I’d be surprised if it’s back that quick.

It might take a few years, but it doesn’t matter. All that matters is that “NCAA Football” is on the path to a return.

Welcome back, folks. I couldn’t be happier if somebody handed me a million dollars right now. When the new game comes out, I’m taking a week off from the internet and just winning national titles.