O.J. Simpson Thinks The Cleveland Browns Should Hire Jim Harbaugh

O.J. Simpson thinks Jim Harbaugh is the man to run the Cleveland Browns.

The legendary NFL running back posted a video on Twitter on Monday urging the Browns to pursue the man currently running the Michigan Wolverines.

He said Harbaugh, who hasn’t done anything impressive during his tenure with Michigan, is the “elixir” to all the “problems” facing the Browns. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch his full comments below.

Kudos to @JoeFlacco, Congratulations to Coach Belichick & @Browns the answer is right next door. pic.twitter.com/2qfCp6G2mV — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) October 28, 2019

I kind of feel like Simpson just left the Browns absolutely no choice at all. They have to fire Freddie Kitchens immediately and pursue Harbaugh, right?

I mean, do you really want to go against the advice of O.J. Simpson?

He’s the Juice! He’s one of the most electric running backs to ever do it! Yes, there was also that little situation in the 1990s where he had to beat a double murder charge, but that doesn’t mean he’s not a football expert.

I still can’t get over the fact O.J. Simpson is on Twitter talking about random stuff. It’s surreal. It’s almost like he has no idea that he was part of the most famous trial in American history.

We’re talking about a man who was accused of hacking his ex-wife and her friend to death. Now, he’s out on the golf course talking about who the Browns should hire.

You couldn’t make this kind of stuff up if you tried.

I can’t wait to see what subject O.J. weighs in on next. There’s no question he has one of the most electric Twitter accounts in the game.

He hyped it up big time, and he certainly hasn’t disappointed!