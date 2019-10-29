President Trump Announces Death Of Another ISIS Leader

President Donald Trump announced the death of another ISIS leader Tuesday, saying that U.S. forces killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s replacement.

Trump did not name the terrorist who U.S. troops purportedly took out, but claimed that he would have been Baghdadi’s “number one replacement.”

“Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s number one replacement has been terminated by American troops,” the president said on Twitter. “Most likely would have taken the top spot – Now he is also Dead!”

Al-Baghdadi died in a U.S. raid over the weekend in Northern Syria after nearly a decade as one of the world’s most wanted terrorists. Al-Baghdadi became the head of ISIS in 2013, and participated in the brutal rape and murder of Arizona woman Kayla Mueller in 2015. (RELATED: REPORT: ISIS Gloats Over Notre Dame’s Destruction)

Trump said Al-Baghdadi died “whimpering and screaming,” in a Sunday morning speech.

“He died after running into a dead end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way,” Trump said.

The killing of Al-Baghdadi and his replacement mark a major victory for the U.S. and the Trump Administration over ISIS, at a time when the president has faced significant criticism from both sides of the aisle over his policy in the region.