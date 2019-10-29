Watch 2 Sneak Peek Clips From The Upcoming ‘SEAL Team’ Episode ‘All Along the Watchtower: Part 1’

The upcoming episode of “SEAL Team” on CBS looks like it’s going to be outstanding.

The plot of “All Along the Watchtower: Part 1” is, according to CBS’ YouTube description, “Jason pleads to be sent to help Ray and Clay, who are abroad on a mission to protect a U.S. ambassador (Khandi Alexander) when their compound is attacked.” (REVIEW: Bravo Sees Major Changes In ‘SEAL Team‘ Episode ‘The Strength Of The Wolf)

In one clip, Bravo is briefed on the mission to protect the ambassador with tier one unit, and in the other, Ray and Sonny exchange tense words about the former poking around in the relationship of the latter.

Watch both clips below.

Yeah, you can sign me up for this episode right now. A mission about protecting an ambassador going sideways sounds like perfect content for “SEAL Team.”

Add in the fact Ray and Sonny are continuing to have problems, and we have a recipe for an outstanding episode.

Season three of the hit CBS show has been excellent, and I’ve loved every single episode so far. It looks like we won’t be slowing down at all with “All Along the Watchtower: Part 1.”

Tune in Wednesday night on CBS. It should be a great one.