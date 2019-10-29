Sean Spicer Claims Donald Trump Watches Him On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer claimed President Donald Trump has been watching his performances on ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars.”

Spicer will be moving on to the next round of the ballroom dancing competition after completing a dance dressed as Frankenstein in honor of Halloween on Monday night, according to a report published by Page Six.

“I spoke to the president on Sunday, he made it clear he’s watching me,” Spicer told Page Six. “I doubt it’s in real time, but he knew all about my costumes and he noticed my weight loss — he told me, ‘Have you been slimming down?'”

Spicer has improved over the weeks since his first dance on the show. This week the judges chose for Spicer to stay instead of Karoma Brown of “Queer Eye.” (RELATED: ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Ratings Up After One Year Hiatus With Stars Such As Sean Spicer And Hannah Brown)

The former Press Secretary admitted it was hard to see Brown go, as the two had developed a friendship over the time of the show.

“This one was hard, this one hurt,” Spicer said.

“He’s a therapist and we talked about some life issues, that’s his job,” Spicer added.

Other stars still left in the competition include James Van Der Beek, Ally Brooke, Kate Flannery, Lauren Alaina, Hannah Brown, and Kel Mitchel.